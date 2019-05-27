Cubs' Kris Bryant: Doubtful for Tuesday

Bryant (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant unsurprisingly sat out of Monday's series opener after colliding with Jason Heyward in the outfield during Sunday's contest, though the Cubs have yet to issue an official diagnosis. Skipper Joe Maddon did note that he doesn't anticipate Bryant playing in the second game of the series.

