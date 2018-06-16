Cubs' Kris Bryant: Drives in four in victory
Bryant went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Bryant hit a two-run homer -- his ninth of the year -- off Michael Wacha in the third inning. The multi-hit performance came after a stretch of four games in which Bryant went hitless, and his home run was the first he's hit since May 14. Nevertheless, the third baseman is slashing a healthy .285/.391/.494 with 18 doubles, 33 RBI and 37 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...