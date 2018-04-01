Cubs' Kris Bryant: Drives in three Saturday
Bryant went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Marlins.
Bryant has at least one hit in each of the Cubs' first three games, with two of the contests multi-hit performances. Overall, he's now 6-for-15 with four runs scored, a home run and four RBI in the early going. The 26-year-old star looks poised for another big season.
