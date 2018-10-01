Cubs' Kris Bryant: Drives in two, scores once

Bryant went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

Bryant had only one hit, but made it count by lacing a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. He suffered from an up and down campaign, battling a shoulder injury throughout the summer months which caused his numbers to dip. All told, he enters Monday's 163rd game hitting .274/.374/.463 across 449 plate appearances.