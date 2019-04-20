Cubs' Kris Bryant: Drives in two

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against Arizona.

Both of Bryant's RBI came in the second inning on a double to center field, giving the Cubs an early 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old slugger's power numbers are noticeably down so far in 2019, and prior to Friday's victory, his last RBI dated back to Apr. 8 against the Pirates. Bryant is batting .235 with a home run and eight RBI over 17 games, although his most recent performance could be a sign he's ready to turn the corner at the dish.

