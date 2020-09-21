Bryant will start at third base and will bat fifth Monday against the Pirates.

Bryant has batted no lower than third in the lineup this season, but manager David Ross' decision to drop him two spots is warranted, given the extent to which the 2016 NL MVP has struggled throughout the abbreviated campaign. After recording a base hit and two walks over the Cubs' three-game series versus the Twins over the weekend, Bryant is slashing a lowly .197/.285/.303 with five RBI over 137 plate appearances on the season. The move down in the order may actually present Bryant with more run-producing opportunities, though the 28-year-old has been even more inept with runners on base (.444 OPS) than with the bases empty (.658 OPS).