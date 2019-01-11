Cubs' Kris Bryant: Earns small raise from Cubs

Bryant and the Cubs agreed to a one-year, $12.9 million contract Friday, avoiding an arbitration hearing, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant will earn a relatively small raise for a player of his stature after making $10.85 million last season. He didn't have a great case for a bigger contract after a shoulder issue limited him to just 13 homers and a career-low 125 wRC+ in 102 games.

