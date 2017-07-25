Cubs' Kris Bryant: Ejected for arguing with ump

Bryant was ejected in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday against the White Sox for arguing balls and strikes.

He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts prior to getting ejected. In his final at-bat, Bryant fouled a ball off his leg, but was able to remain in the game, although it took him a while to get back into the box.

