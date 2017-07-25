Cubs' Kris Bryant: Ejected for arguing with ump
Bryant was ejected in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday against the White Sox for arguing balls and strikes.
He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts prior to getting ejected. In his final at-bat, Bryant fouled a ball off his leg, but was able to remain in the game, although it took him a while to get back into the box.
More News
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Returns to lineup, collects two hits Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in action Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Will miss Saturday's game•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: May miss Cardinals series•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Absent from Friday lineup•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Day-to-day with strained finger•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...