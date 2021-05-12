Bryant exited Wednesday's game against Cleveland after he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the top of the seventh inning, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bryant was feeling "super under the weather" ahead of Wednesday's game and wasn't expected to play until at least Friday. However, he pinch hit for David Bote in the top of the seventh and was immediately removed from the game after he was hit by a pitch. It's not yet clear whether Bryant's illness or wrist injury will impact his availability for Friday's series opener in Detroit.