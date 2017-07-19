Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits game with finger injury
Bryant was forced to leave Wednesday's contest in the first inning after jamming his finger while sliding into third base.
Bryant got on base with a double off Braves' starter R.A. Dickey, but appeared to awkwardly jam his ring finger into the shoe of third baseman Johan Camargo while attempting to advance on a fly ball. He was immediately lifted from the game in favor of Tommy La Stella, though the team will likely release further information following a medical evaluation.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....