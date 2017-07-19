Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits game with finger injury

Bryant was forced to leave Wednesday's contest in the first inning after jamming his finger while sliding into third base.

Bryant got on base with a double off Braves' starter R.A. Dickey, but appeared to awkwardly jam his ring finger into the shoe of third baseman Johan Camargo while attempting to advance on a fly ball. He was immediately lifted from the game in favor of Tommy La Stella, though the team will likely release further information following a medical evaluation.