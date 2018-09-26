Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits with bruised wrist

Bryant left Tuesday's game against the Pirates with a left wrist bruise, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Bryant was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning and attempted to play through the injury, but was replaced by Ian Happ at third base for the sixth inning. The severity of the issue remains unclear as Bryant just returned to the lineup Monday from left shoulder fatigue.

