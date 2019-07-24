Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits with sore knee

Bryant left Wednesday's game with right knee soreness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

This is a pretty vague injury, but it sounds like the Cubs may have dodged a bullet, as it seemed like he may have suffered the injury on a swing, which typically accompanies a more serious upper-body diagnosis. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

