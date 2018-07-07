Cubs' Kris Bryant: Expected to go on rehab assignment

Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that Bryant (shoulder) will likely require a short rehab assignment, freelance writer Tom Musick reports.

Bryant was able to take infield work at third base and participate in batting practice for a second straight day prior to Friday's game. Looking ahead, look for Bryant to compete in a minor-league contest Sunday or Monday, followed by his activation from the 10-day DL if all goes well.

