Cubs' Kris Bryant: Expected to rejoin lineup Thursday

Bryant (shoulder) is expected to start Friday against the Cardinals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bryant has been out since Tuesday with a bruised left wrist, though he's apparently feeling better. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the third baseman is available to pinch hit in Thursday's series finale against the Pirates and should rejoin the starting nine for the team's crucial three-game series against the Cardinals over the weekend.

