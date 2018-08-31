Cubs' Kris Bryant: Expected to start Saturday

Bryant (shoulder) is expected to be activated Saturday and head straight into the starting lineup, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Bryant is ready to go after missing over a month with shoulder inflammation. He'll be expected to be a key part of the Cubs' lineup during the stretch run, though the team has enough depth to give him a fair number of days off should they choose to handle his return cautiously, as he made it through just 10 games last time he was activated from the disabled list.

