Cubs' Kris Bryant: Eyeing July 3 return
Bryant (shoulder) and manager Joe Maddon expressed confidence that the third baseman would return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible July 3 against the Tigers, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After his sore left shoulder failed to show notable improvement following three days out of the lineup, Bryant shifted to the DL on Tuesday, giving the 2016 NL MVP another week to rest up and recover. Maddon stressed that the DL move didn't represent a setback for Bryant, as the Cubs don't view the injury as anything serious enough to warrant an MRI exam. While the slugger is sidelined, some combination of Ian Happ, Javier Baez and Tommy La Stella is expected to see most of the action at the hot corner.
