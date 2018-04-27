Cubs' Kris Bryant: Eyes return to lineup Saturday
Bryant (head) will participate in full baseball activities for the second straight day in hopes of returning to the lineup Saturday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Though Bryant is stationed on the bench for a fourth straight game following Sunday's incident -- when he was hit in the head during an at-bat -- he is nearing a return and appears on track to start at third base for Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will field ground balls for a second straight day and continue to partake in batting practice, as he has all week. Manager Joe Maddon stated that Bryant is feeling "much better" and is improving, but wasn't quite ready to return Friday.
