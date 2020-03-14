Cubs' Kris Bryant: Feels comfortable as leadoff hitter

Bryant said he feels "really good" as the leadoff hitter heading into the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant said he doesn't plan on changing his approach much from last season, when he generally hit second in the order. The 28-year-old slashed .333/.448/.632 when leading off an inning in 2019, so there's some reason for optimism that he could really thrive in the role. Bryant may see his RBI total tick down, but he figures to post a lot of runs and home runs.