Cubs' Kris Bryant: 'Fine' but still day-to-day
Bryant is "fine" according to manager Joe Maddon but is still questionable for Tuesday's game against the Indians, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bryant was hit in the head by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Rockies, but seems to have avoided serious injury. He isn't showing signs of a concussion but does have a cut above his left eye. It doesn't appear that he'll miss more than a game or two, if any.
