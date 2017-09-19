Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Gets breather Tuesday

Bryant is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

It's a rare breather for Bryant, who has started 24 straight games for the Cubs, hitting a healthy .307/.421/.545 with four homers in 88 at-bats over that stretch. With the 25-year-old getting the day off, Javier Baez will start in his place at the hot corner.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast