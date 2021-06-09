Bryant is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Bryant will be joined on the bench by Javier Baez (thumb) and Willson Contreras, as manager David Ross seems to be treating Wednesday's series finale and Thursday's team off day as a means of giving some extra rest to key regulars. With the red-hot Patrick Wisdom having at least temporarily secured a full-time role at third base, Bryant has been seeing most of his action in the outfield of late. Each of his last seven starts have come in left, center or right field.