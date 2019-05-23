Cubs' Kris Bryant: Getting day off
Bryant is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
With the Cubs and Phillies wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, manager Joe Maddon decided it was a good time to hand Bryant a breather. The 27-year-old had started in each of the Cubs' last 33 games, hitting .301 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 32 runs over that stretch. David Bote will check in for Bryant at the hot corner.
