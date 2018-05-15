Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep again Monday

Bryant went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Braves.

Bryant hit his first home run in three games, which seems like a long drought for the slugger these days. The 26-year-old now has five bombs over the past eight games, which has him up to eight for the season.

