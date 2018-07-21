Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep Friday

Bryant went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

This was Bryant's sixth game back from the disabled list after dealing with a shoulder issue and his second home run in that span. Following some time off for the All-Star break, the 26-year-old slugger appears to be healthy and ready to put up good numbers in the second half of the season.

