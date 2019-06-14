Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep in loss
Bryant went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
Bryant's home run in the third inning off Clayton Kershaw gave the Cubs a short-lived 3-0 lead and proved to be the final run Chicago would score in the game. The blast was Bryant's first in June and broke a 12-game home run drought following a 10-homer outburst in May. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .270/.392/.536 with 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in.
