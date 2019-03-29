Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep in opener

Bryant went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's season-opening win over the Rangers.

Bryant drove in his first run on a groundout in the fifth inning, but then did a little more damage with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. After a down year in which he dealt with injuries and only hit 13 home runs to go with 52 RBI, Bryant is looking to get back to an elite level in 2019, and this is certainly an encouraging start.