Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep in opener
Bryant went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's season-opening win over the Rangers.
Bryant drove in his first run on a groundout in the fifth inning, but then did a little more damage with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. After a down year in which he dealt with injuries and only hit 13 home runs to go with 52 RBI, Bryant is looking to get back to an elite level in 2019, and this is certainly an encouraging start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...