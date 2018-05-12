Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep, scores three times Friday
Bryant went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.
After hitting his 100th career home run in Wednesday's game, Bryant wasted no time in getting to 101. The 26-year-old now has a home run in four of his past five games, and the power surge has pushed his slugging percentage to .612, which would be a new career high.
