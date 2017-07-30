Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep Sunday

Bryant went 2-for-4 with his 20th home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Bryant has now reached the 20-homer plateau in each of his three MLB seasons. Matching last season's 39 might be tough, but fantasy owners can't complain too much about a guy with a .920 OPS. Bryant should continue to get plenty of RBI and run-scoring opportunities in a strong Cubs lineup that has been productive since the All-Star break.