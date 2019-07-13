Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes deep

Bryant went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

His leadoff homer in the seventh broke a scoreless tie, and then Bryant scored the eventual winning run during the eighth. In the past four games, Bryant has six extra-base hits and three RBI. He is hitting .297 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 68 runs and one steal in 320 at-bats this season.