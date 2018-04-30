Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes hitless Sunday

Bryant went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's win over the Brewers and he's 0-for-7 since returning from a head injury.

Bryant took a pitch to the head last weekend, which cost him four games as the Cubs exercised caution with their young star. He's been a bit sluggish in his first two games back, but he'll likely get rolling soon. The good thing is he passed concussion tests and appears healthy moving forward.

