Bryant went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.
The Cubs managed just five hits on the night and Bryant's was the only one that went for extra bases when he took Tony Gonsolin deep to center field on the first pitch he saw. The 25-year-old otherwise had a quiet outing as his slash line stands at .273/.360/.522 with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored four stolen bases and a 31:68 BB:K. Bryant has been slumping recently with just five hits in his last 13 games but he's still making good contact, as his 39.3 percent hard-hit rate is the highest he's had since his MVP season in 2016.