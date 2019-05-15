Cubs' Kris Bryant: Has three hits in win

Bryant went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Bryant posted his second straight three-hit effort, and he's gone 14-for-36 over his past 10 games. The hot streak has bumped Bryant's season average up to .270 to go with a .945 OPS. The 27-year-old former MVP looks locked in after a slow start to the season.