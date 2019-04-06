Cubs' Kris Bryant: Has two-hit night

Bryant went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 13-10 loss to the Brewers.

Bryant has hits in six of the team's first seven games this season, though this was just his second multi-hit effort. The 27-year-old now has a .267/.353/.467 slash line and should continue to occupy a premium spot in the Chicago lineup.

