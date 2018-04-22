Cubs' Kris Bryant: HBP in head Sunday

Bryant exited Sunday's game against the Rockies early after being hit by a pitch in the head.

Bryant was struck by a German Marquez pitch on his helmet and was visibly shaken up afterwards. He was attended to by the team trainer and manager Joe Maddon before ultimately being helped to the dugout. We'll await word from the Cubs on the specifics of his condition. The team is off Monday before traveling to Cleveland on Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories