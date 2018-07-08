Cubs' Kris Bryant: Headed for rehab assignment

Bryant (shoulder) will head to Double-A Tennessee for a rehab assignment, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The team previously said it would be a quick rehab assignment for Bryant, so if he gets into Sunday evening's game and all goes well, he could be activated as soon as Monday. The Cubs may also choose to get their young star a few more minor league at-bats to shake off any rust, but it appears Bryant's return isn't too far away either way.

