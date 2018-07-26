Cubs' Kris Bryant: Heads in for MRI

Bryant (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

More should be known regarding Bryant's status following this exam as manager Joe Maddon denied to comment further on his third baseman's timetable without knowing the results. The Cubs officially placed Bryant on the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's game, though the move was backdated to Tuesday, when he last took the field.

