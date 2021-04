Bryant is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Bryant will sit for just the second time this season. He's done everything he can to prove that his struggles last year were nothing more than a temporary blip, as he's hitting .289/.375/.618 with six homers in 21 games. David Bote starts at third base Tuesday, with Ian Happ sliding from center field to left, the spot Bryant had occupied in the previous four games.