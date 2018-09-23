Cubs' Kris Bryant: Heads to bench Sunday

Bryant is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Bryant will get his third rest in the month of September as the Cubs seek to avoid overworking him following the shoulder injury which kept him out for over a month. The 26-year-old has been below his lofty standards this month but has still hit a respectable .275/.346/.406. David Bote starts in third base in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories