Cubs' Kris Bryant: Held out Wednesday
Bryant (head) is not in the lineup against the Indians on Wednesday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB Network reports.
Bryant will miss a second straight game after being being hit in the head during an at-bat against Colorado on Sunday. The 26-year-old passed his concussion tests and resumed batting practice prior to Tuesday's game, but manager Joe Maddon will continue to be cautious with Bryant.
