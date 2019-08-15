Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hits 24th home run

Bryant 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-1 loss to the Phillies.

Bryant's 24th home run of the season, which came against Aaron Nola in the seventh inning, was the only offense for the Cubs on a forgettable day. The 27-year-old slugger has homered twice in the last three games and his OPS is up to a robust .928.

