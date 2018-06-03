Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hits bench Sunday

Bryant is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Bryant will get the day off following an ugly 1-for-8 showing with four strikeouts in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Mets. Javier Baez will take over at third base with Tommy La Stella filling in at the keystone. Look for Bryant to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.

