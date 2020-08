Bryant (illness) went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

Bryant missed the last two games as a precaution while he dealt with gastrointestinal issues, but he jumped right back into action with his first 2020 home run. The 28-year-old is still batting just .179 with a .660 OPS this season, so maybe this performance will get him going.