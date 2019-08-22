Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hits game-winning homer

Bryant went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and another run scored in Wednesday's 12-11 victory over the Giants.

With the Cubs trailing 11-10, Bryant swatted a two-run homer to put Chicago on top by one in the eighth inning. Luckily, the lead lasted the rest of the way as the 27-year-old improved his slash line to .287/.385/.534 with 26 home runs and 91 runs scored.