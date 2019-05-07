Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hits home run in loss

Bryant went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

Bryant also struck out twice, and he's still batting just .243, which would be a career worst. The 27-year-old has a taken a step back statistically since his 2016 MVP season. but the talent and lineup placement is still there for Bryant to produce big numbers the rest of the way.

