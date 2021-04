Bryant went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

The Cubs had just four hits in the 6-3 loss, and Bryant supplied half of them, including his third home run of the season. Many of the Cubs' regulars are struggling and the team is sitting at 4-6, but Bryant has started to get going at the plate, as he now has a 1.022 OPS through 10 games.