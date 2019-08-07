Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hits two-run bomb Tuesday
Bryant went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Athletics.
Bryant launched his 22nd home run of the season in the sixth inning, a two-run blast off Oakland starter Brett Anderson. The 27-year-old is in the midst of another strong campaign with a .914 OPS through 107 games, and he's been mostly healthy after missing some time due to a shoulder injury in 2018.
