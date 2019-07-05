Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hits well in return to lineup

Bryant went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Bryant had an extra-base hit in each of his first three at-bats, highlighted by his 17th home run of the season. After receiving Wednesday off to rest his bruised knee, Bryant showed no signs of ill-effects at the dish Thursday. The performance continued his recent string of strong hitting, as he now has eight extra-base hits in his last 11 starts. Overall, he's hitting .294/.399/.548 across 266 plate appearances.