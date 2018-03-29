Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hitting second Opening Day

Bryant will start at third base and bat second in Thursday's season opener against the Marlins, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The two hole is rather unfamiliar territory for Bryant, who hit cleanup in 140 of his 147 starts in 2017. The Cubs could eventually move Bryant and Anthony Rizzo toward the heart of the owner if Willson Contreras languishes in the No. 4 spot, but regular duty in the two hole wouldn't be particularly damaging for Bryant's fantasy value. While he might sacrifice some RBI as a result, Bryant would have a good chance at matching or surpassing the career-high 121 runs he amassed in 2016.