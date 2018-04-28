Cubs' Kris Bryant: Hitting third in Saturday's return
Bryant (head) is starting at third base and hitting third Saturday against the Brewers.
He missed four games with the head injury, and will slot back into the heart of the order for the third game of this series against Milwaukee, as expected. Save for the missed time, Bryant's 2018 season has been a massive success thus far. He is hitting .319/.467/.536 with two home runs and a 12:13 K:BB in 69 at-bats. Deploy him with confidence in all formats.
