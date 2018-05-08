Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers again Monday
Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 14-2 rout over the Marlins.
Bryant slugged his second home run in as many days, and he now has three in the last five games to bring his season total to five. The 26-year-old is now hitting a healthy .290 with a .973 OPS, and after missing some time with a head injury toward the end of April, he looks to be fully healthy and in a groove at the plate.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...