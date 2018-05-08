Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers again Monday

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 14-2 rout over the Marlins.

Bryant slugged his second home run in as many days, and he now has three in the last five games to bring his season total to five. The 26-year-old is now hitting a healthy .290 with a .973 OPS, and after missing some time with a head injury toward the end of April, he looks to be fully healthy and in a groove at the plate.